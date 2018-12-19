Mumbai Police to file chargesheet in Dilip Kumar's property row

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Police to file chargesheet in Dilip Kumar&#039;s property row

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has expedited its probe against a builder accused of trying to grab a bungalow of actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu and a charge sheet will soon be filed with regards to harassment complaints filed by the actor.

After intervention from Maharashtra chief minister’s office (CMO), the Mumbai Police on Wednesday expedited investigation into the case, and filed an application in the Bombay High Court for the cancellation of Bhojwani’s bail in another case.

A case has been registered against builder Sameer Bhojwani at the suburban Khar police station on Saira Banu's complaint, an official said. Saira Banu had recently taken to Twitter to appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in the matter. "Request from Saira Banu Khan: To the Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Awaiting for an appointment. I am tired of repeated assurances from CM @Dev_Fadnavis "I AM TRYING"Sir you are the last hope of protecting DILIP SAHAB’s only house from Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani. I beg," she had tweeted.

Her tweet came a day after she had on Twitter requested a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Bhojwani is accused of forging title documents of the star couple's Rs 250 crore-worth bungalow in Pali Hill area here and registering it in someone else's name.

An investigation by the EOW is going on and the accused has got an anticipatory bail, the spokesperson of the Mumbai Police said Wednesday.

The EOW has challenged the bail in the higher court, he said. "The investigation will take its natural course, but instructions have been given to the officers to expedite it," he said. "The EOW has given priority to this case," he added.

Saira Banu had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier and said she apprehended danger from the accused person, after which the Joint Commissioner of EOW spoke to her, the police spokesperson said.

Another case of alleged cheating and forgery has been registered against Bhojwani at Khar police station on the complaint of one Divyakant Ranjeet Khatau, he said.

In this case, Bhojwani is accused of grabbing, by using a fake power of attorney, a Rs 300 crore property of the Seth Gulraj Khatau Trust on Aksa beach. Bhojwani was arrested in this case and later got bail.

Dilip KumarMumbai PoliceSaira BanuNarendra ModiDilip Kumar bungalow

