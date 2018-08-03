हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiki challenge

Mumbai police warn against Kiki challenge; Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya posts her video

TV actress Shraddha Arya shared her video with a word of caution.  

Mumbai police warn against Kiki challenge; Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya posts her video

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have issued an advisory warning people against taking up the bizarre Kiki challenge that has gone viral on social media.

The Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle warned of the dire consequences of the Kiki challenge that requires the person about to perform the act to jump off a moving car, dance to Canadian rapper Drake's hit 'In My Feelings' song with catchline 'Kiki do you love me' while the car is moving and then get back into the car in motion.

The tweet read: 

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge

TV actress Shraddha Arya shared her video with a word of caution.

She wrote: "I promise this is the Lamest #kikichallenge ever!! After failing at being the silliest a couple times... kudos to the people who’ve gone all out with it, I couldn’t surpass my own embarrassment.. anyhow we can all laugh at it together!! #kikichallenge #ofcoursethisislame #forgivemefatherforihavesinned #shraddhaarya 

Please do not try this on a busy road or wherever there’s even a hint of danger ...In fact, do not try it at all.. we are in the film business so we know how to do such things safely(even then it could go wrong, I agree), I wouldn’t recommend this to anyone to try at all!!! (sic)."

Take a look at her video here:

The Kiki Challenge reportedly became a craze soon after comedian Shiggy posted an Instagram video of him dancing to the song. 

Many netizens across the country have taken up this challenge and this has prompted the Police to issue advisories in several states. Many Kiki challenge performers have injured them and the act has proved fatal.

Besides Shraddha, who plays Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya, TV actors Nia Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Kushal Tandon too have taken up the challenge, reports suggest.

Tags:
Kiki challengeshraddha aryaKundali BhagyaMumbai PoliceKiki Challenge advisory

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close