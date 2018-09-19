हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

My father inspires me a lot, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid opened up about his father when he appeared on Zee TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz" to promote his forthcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", which will be releasing on September 21.  

My father inspires me a lot, says Shahid Kapoor
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he seeks inspiration from his father Pankaj Kapur, and thinks he can never match up to the veteran actor's level.

"My father inspires me a lot. When I was working with him for 'Mausam', I got one of the most important lessons of my life and that was to follow the director's point of view," Shahid said in a statement. 

"Dad is a man of few words and when he appreciates me for anything, I feel he has to step a level down as he is extremely brilliant and a great human being. I can never match up to his level," he added. 

Shahid opened up about his father when he appeared on Zee TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz" to promote his forthcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", which will be releasing on September 21.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" tells the story of how people are suffering from corruption in the electricity system. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor. 

On the personal front, Shahid became parent one more time when he and wife Mira welcomed the arrival of their son Zain earlier this month. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorPankaj KapurIndia's Best DramebaazBatti Gul Meter ChaluPankaj Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close