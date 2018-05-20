My friends, family keep me grounded, says Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra

Mumbai: 'Dangal' fame actress Sanya Malhotra, who currently has three films in her kitty, says her sense of achievement does not go to her head as her family and friends keep her grounded.

She is currently busy working with National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his upcoming project 'Chhuriyaan', and has already finished shooting two films.

She shot 'Badhaai Ho' with Ayushmann Khurrana in her hometown Delhi.

On the experience, Sanya told IANS: "Delhi is the city I have been born and brought up in, so it holds a special place in my heart. This time when I visited the city for the shooting of my film, it was a very special feeling altogether.

"'Dangal' has changed our lives and when I was shooting on the streets of Gurgaon and NCR areas, it was like coming back home? However, the best part is that my friends and family keep me grounded.

"My equation has not changed with my close people. Neither my family nor my friends treat me like a 'star' and I love it that way."

She says while shooting, she used to visit places like the Moolchand flyover in Delhi for the 'chhole bhature' along with the film's director and Ayushmann.

"Nothing has changed in the Delhi girl in me. I think with success, you can stay grounded if only people around you make you feel that."

Sanya has also finished shooting the film 'Photograph', directed by 'The Lunchbox' director Ritesh Batra. She features in it with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She says working with three different directors with a distinct approach towards storytelling taught her a lot on the job about her craft.

Being an outsider in the industry and not having formal knowledge in films, is it an easy task to choose the right script?

"I think I am pretty instinctive about choosing a script. If I like the story when I am hearing it, and as a performer, if my inner voice says, 'Let's do it, it will be fun', I just go for it.

"I do not know much theory to analyse. I just see then how I can contribute to the script," she said.

Sanya has loved Bhardwaj's work.

"I loved 'Maqbool', which is one of my favourite film of Vishal sir. When 'Haider' (2014) released and I went to watch the film in the theatre, I was blown away by the performance of everyone in the film.

"I remember telling my friend how I wish to work with this director who has the ability to bring out the best from every actor in his film," said Sanya, who says the reality that her dream has come true within just a few years since then, is something that`s yet to sink in.