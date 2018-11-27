'My name is Lakhan' singer Mohammed Aziz dead

New Delhi: Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz died at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest.

The singer was on his way back to Mumbai from Kolkata when he suffered cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Nanavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Popular comedian Jonny Lever's brother Jimmy Moses took to his Facebook handle to share the news. Talking to Peepingmoon, Jimmy said, " “Mohammed Aziz was in Kolkata for a show which happened last night. He took a flight this afternoon and landed at 4:30 in Mumbai. He then took a cab from the Mumbai airport but started feeling uneasy soon after. He was then taken to the Nanavati hospital where the doctors informed that he is no more”

Mohammed Aziz is known for rendering some of the popular Bollywood numbers like 'My name is Lakhan', 'Teri Bewafai Ka Shikwa' among others