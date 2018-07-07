हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene says there are times when her two sons take her for granted.

My sons take me for granted at times: Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene says there are times when her two sons take her for granted.

The performance of Kishan -- one of the contestants of the show 'Dance Deewane'-- that was dedicated to his mother left people teary-eyed, read a statement.

After his performance, Kishan said: "I regret ignoring my mom's calls and not paying much attention to her."

Madhuri responded by saying: "Even my sons take me for granted at times and I feel embarrassed when I keep calling them, but I cannot help it. In fact, every mother in this world is protective about her child. 

"When I was small, I used to do the same thing, but now that I am a mother I realise how this feels."

