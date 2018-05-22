'Naagin' Karishma Tanna is a water baby, dips into pool to beat the heat—Watch

New Delhi: Karishma Tanna is a popular face on television as she has been around in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. The leggy lass recently shared a video on Instagram which shows that she indeed is a water baby!

Karishma knows how to keep the summer heat away, and what better than swimming! She captioned her video as: “Water baby ME! Pic courtesy @ahluwaliadipti #swimming #sunkissed #love #cardio #ktians #karishmatanna”

Actually, it's an amazing way to flex your muscles as well. Also, the actress is quite a fitness freak and often sweats it out in a gym. So, opting swimming once in a while looks like a nice idea, what say!

On the professional front, Karishma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. The first two parts of the show were immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

This time, fans will not be able to see Mouni Roy in the lead role but instead, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will entice the viewers.

Naagin was first telecast on November 1, 2015, and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

Karishma Tanna, who was earlier seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' has a huge fan following and will be seen playing a 'Naagin' this time. Also, she will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' which is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.