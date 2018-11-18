हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nafisa Ali

Nafisa Ali diagnosed with stage three cancer

She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis. 

Nafisa Ali diagnosed with stage three cancer

New Delhi: Veteran film and theatre actor Nafisa Ali revealed she has been recently diagnosed with stage three cancer. She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis. 

"Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's "Junoon". Her other acting credits include "Major Saab", "Life In a Metro", "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3".

Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Ali is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children.

Tags:
Nafisa AliNafisa Ali cancerNafisa Ali stage three cancer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close