Namaste England

Namaste England meets Namastey London: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor pose together—Pic

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' is high on the buzzword and songs from the film are topping charts already! The movie is sequel to the 2007 super-hit 'Namastey London' which had Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar playing lead roles.

Promotions of 'Namaste England' are being carried on full swing as the movie releases on October 18.

Days before the release, Arjun took to Twitter and shared a picture with his co-star Parineeti and 'Namastey London' star Akshay Kumar. While Arjun and Parineeti look stunning in their Punjabi avatars, Akshay looks dapper in a black outfit.

The pic has been captioned as, “When Namaste London met Namaste England...”

The director of the film, Vipul Shah told PTI that he had spoken to Akshay and Katrina to star in 'Namaste England' as well. However, things didn't work out.

Vipul told PTI, "Katrina could not have been an Indian desi girl. We both did speak about it. And she said this role is something that people may not accept her in. I was going to do the film with Akshay but his dates were blocked for two years so he recommended I go to another actor,"

'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.

Namaste EnglandNamastey LondonArjun KapoorAkshay KumarParineeti Chopra

