हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar continues to shoot Housefull 4 with entire cast despite sexual harassment charges

As per latest reports, Nana has been actively taking part in shooting on the sets of 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer. 

Nana Patekar continues to shoot Housefull 4 with entire cast despite sexual harassment charges
File photo

New Delhi: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has come under the flak ever since actress Tanushree Shree dropped a bomb and accused the senior actor of sexually harassing him on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss'. 

A day earlier, reports did the round that with several biggies coming forward in support of the actress and following severe criticism on the social media, Nana had been missing from the sets of 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer. Reports also claimed that director Sajid Khan has planned to shoot Nana's scene later as the actor appears to be very disturbed by the whole incident. However, these reports have been denied by TOI sources. 

According to the latest TOI report, Nana has been present on the sets of 'Housefull 4' and is actively participating in the shooting. The earlier reports of him being absent from the sets are nothing but absolutely untrue. In fact, there's been light-hearted atmosphere persisting on the sets and among the crew. Nana's shooting schedule to likely to get wrapped up by next week following which he will fly back to Mumbai. 

Earlier today, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a pic from the sets in Jaisalmer. However, what caught our attention that Nana was nowhere seen in the photo.

Nana Patekar

'Housefull 4' is the fourth installment of the Housefull series. The film is being directed by Sajid Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Nana, 'Housefull' features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunkey Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Sharad Kelkar.

The film is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

Tags:
Nana PatekarTanushree DuttaHousefull 4Akshay KumarSajid KhanFarah KhanBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close