Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar gets mobbed on his return to Mumbai after Jaisalmer shoot — Pics inside

Patekar, who arrived back in Mumbai yesterday, was mobbed by mediapersons and was asked questions on the charges levelled by Tanushree.

Nana Patekar gets mobbed on his return to Mumbai after Jaisalmer shoot — Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Nana Patekar, who is facing sexual harassment charges from Tanushree Dutta, was on Saturday mobbed by few media persons at the Mumbai airport. Nana had been shooting for 'Housefull 4' at Jaisalmer for almost a week. On Saturday, after the film's team announced the wrap-up of shooting schedule in Rajasthan, Nana was seen arriving in Mumbai from Jaisalmer. 

In the photos, Nana is seen getting being mobbed by media and asked questions about his alleged offensive behaviour against Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a song sequence for a 2008 film, 'Horn OK Pleassss'.

Here are some of the photos of the actor from the airport: 

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In the meantime, as per media reports, Nana is likely to hold a press conference to address the matter in the coming week.

Last month, Tanushree accused Patekar of harassing her on the sets of their 2008 film "Horn Ok Pleassss". She said she had raised her voice then too, but that was suppressed by people in powerful positions. 

Following the resurgence of the controversy, in an interview to a leading daily, Tanushree also accused Agnihotri of behaving inappropriately with her during the making of 2005 film 'Chocolate', which he directed. The film also starred Irrfan Khan, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi.

Tanushree said that on the sets of Chocolates, she was asked by the director (Vivek Agnihotri) to strip and dance off camera in order to provide her co-star (Irfan Khan) with some 'cues'. As per Tanushree, it happened without any prior warning from the maker. 

Though Tanushree didn't take Agnihotri's name, it is well-known that 'Chocolate: Deep dark Secrets' was helmed by him. In fact, only recently, Vivek hogged all the limelight for his distasteful remarks and posting multiple offensive and abusive tweets against Swara Bhasker. 

Whereas, in 2008, at a press conference to respond to the allegation, Nana had said that he was highly surprised at the charges by the actress, who he said was 'my daughter's age.

Nana PatekarTanushreeTanushree Dutta sexual harassmentBollywoodVivek AgnihotriNana Patekar press conference

