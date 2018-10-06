हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta's harassment charges—Watch

Hours after Tanushree made the allegations, Nana had flown to Jaisalmer to shoot shooting for 'Housefull 4'

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta&#039;s harassment charges—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta had created a storm when she accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of film 'Horn Ok Please' back in the year 2008. Since then, many Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have supported Tanushree for speaking up on the matter while others chose not to comment.

News agency ANI shared a video on Twitter in which Nana can be seen reacting to the charges against him.

The video is captioned as, “#WATCH: Actor #NanaPatekar reacts on #TanushreeDutta's allegations against him, says 'Jo jhhooth hai wo jhhooth hi hai."

Tanushree had also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced. The actres had also alleged that while shooting for her debut film 'Chocolate' in 2008, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri commanded her to strip and dance off-camera to give cues to her co-star Irfan Khan. 

Hours after Tanushree made the allegations, Nana had flown to Jaisalmer to shoot shooting for 'Housefull 4' along with Farah Khan Kunder, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde. Farah Khan had shared a photo on her Instagram in which Patekar was seen happily posing along with his co-stars. 

