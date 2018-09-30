हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar ruined my career, won't stay quiet: Tanushree Dutta

Here's what she said.

Nana Patekar ruined my career, won&#039;t stay quiet: Tanushree Dutta

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta had kicked up a storm when she went all out against actor Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please. Since then, many Bollywood actors have come out in support of the actress while some have carefully dodged commenting on the matter. Although Tanushree had spoken about the incident ten years ago, she seems more determined than ever to bring the incident into everyone's notice. Recently, during an interview with a web portal, Tanushree said that Nana has ruined her Bollywood career and she will not stay quiet about this.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Tanushree said, " Because of Nana Patekar, my filmy career came to an end. I left the film industry because of him now I am not going to stay quiet. I haven't received any legal notice from him. I am waiting for it."

Earlier, Tanushree had revealed that Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' some 10 years ago. She also alleged that while shooting for her debut film 'Chocolate' in 2008, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri commanded her to strip and dance off-camera to give cues to her co-star Irfan Khan. 

Following the allegations, a man claiming to be Nana's lawyer responded saying that he will send a legal notice to her.

Tanushree told IANS that no one can stop her from speaking the truth and the "threat of legal notice" can`t intimidate her.

The 34-year-old actress also expressed concern over the lawyers who can do anything for money.

"Current scenario raises how when a victim speaks up there are morally bankrupt and corrupt lawyers and advocates who come forward to defend serial harassers and offenders for their two seconds of fame. Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support, I am being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana`s helper.

"I'm sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together. This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting for justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo jumbo and were silenced into submission."

Tanushree also urged the Indian judicial system to take Nana and his lawyer into custody and question them.

"This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the Bar Association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law," she said in a statement.

(With IANS inputs)

