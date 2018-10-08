Nana Patekar on Tanushree's charge: Truth which was there 10 years ago, stands true even today

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta in an explosive interview alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar had harassed her during the shoot of Horn Ok Please in 2008. Nana had outrightly denied the allegations and it was being reported that he will hold a press conference to present his side of the story. However, a message was sent out to media last night by Nana's son Malhar, stating that the press conference has been cancelled.

Nana, later during a brief meeting with the press, revealed that the press conference he had scheduled to address after Tanushree's allegations had been cancelled on the advice of his lawyer and said that the truth which was there 10 years back, stands true even today.

Earlier, Nana Patekar's son Malhar informed the media that the press conference has been cancelled: "Sorry to be messaging at this hour, just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow, please pass on the message to your colleagues in the media. Will let you know about the further proceedings soon, regards."

Despite his announcement, some media personnel gathered outside his residence. Addressing the assembled media, Patekar said, "My lawyer has asked me to not talk to any channel, have to listen to him. I would say what I said 10 years back, the truth doesn't change."

The 69-year-old actor's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta for allegedly making false accusations against him in an incident that dates back to a decade. Dutta has said that Patekar had harassed her during the shooting of a film in 2008 and she had spoken out about the incident but nothing happened and she was even thrown out of the film.

In fact, choreographer Ganesh Acharya was also supposed to join the senior actor for the press conference but now looks like it has been cancelled. Nana Patekar returned from shooting 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer and was mobbed by the paps at the airport.

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri have sent legal notices to Tanushree.

(With PTI inputs)