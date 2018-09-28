हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nana Patekar to send legal notice to Tanushree Dutta, to seek apology?

The actor's lawyer told reporters that they will be sending a legal notice to Tanushree for making false claims against Nana Patekar.

Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Only a day earlier, veteran actor Nana Patekar had laughed off at serious allegations levelled against him by Tanushree, asking what he could do about it. He even dismissed Dutta's claim that he had misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008.

In a telephonic conversation with Mirror Now, the 67-year-old actor said he would see if he could take any legal step. A day later, i.e. on Friday, Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar told ANI that they will be sending a legal notice to the actress for making false claims against the actor. 

"In process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations," Rajendra Shirodkar was quoted by ANI. 

On Thursday, Patekar was saying in Marathi in the audio available on the channel's official Twitter account, " "What does she mean by sexual harassment? There are 50-100 people on the sets with me. Will see what I can do legally."

"Such behaviour, he added, could not have gone unnoticed in a film set with 50-100 people," he said. 

Rakesh Sarang, director of 'Horn Ok Pleassss', backed Patekar. He told a leading daily that Tanushree is probably creating a controversy as she wants to make a comeback on the big screen.

The filmmaker said, "Tanushree is saying that Nathni Utaro [the title of the song] was a solo dance that she rehearsed for. In that case, she must have heard the song during the rehearsals itself. Why doesn't she remember that the song had a male voice too? It was always supposed to be a duet song."

He added, "Tanushree is saying that Nathni Utaro [song] was a solo dance that she rehearsed for. In that case, she must have heard the song during the rehearsals itself. Why doesn't she remember that the song had a male voice too? It was always supposed to be a duet song. Dutta misjudged Nana's encouragement. He was shooting for a song after many years, so he was excited about it. She misjudged everything, including his encouragement. See, if your boss wants to flirt with you, he won't do it in a public area; he will invite you to his cabin. There were around 400 people on the set that day. Will anybody take advantage in front of 400 people?"

In the meantime, Nana Patekar is currently in Jaisalmer shooting for the fourth installment of 'Housefull'. 

