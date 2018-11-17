हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar's lawyer refutes allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie.

Nana Patekar&#039;s lawyer refutes allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta

Weeks after Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) issued a notice to Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar, against a complaint of harassment lodged by Tanushree Dutta; the former's lawyer Aniket Nikam refuted the allegations leveled by the latter.

Patekar's lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".

In October, Tanushree sought help from MSWC, as she called for a full-fledged investigation in regard to this issue.

Acting in accordance with Tanushree's complaints, MSWC sent notices to Nana Patekar, director Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The women's body directed them to file a reply within 10 days.

"We have taken cognizance of Tanushree Dutta's complaint and have asked her to appear before the commission within 10 days. We have sent notices to people against whom Tanushree has filed a complaint, asking them to appear before us within 10 days," said Vijaya Rahatkar of MSCW.

Tanushree alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie.

Tags:
Nana PatekarTanushreeTanushree DuttaAniket NikamHorn Ok PleasssGanesh Acharya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close