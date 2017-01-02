Nandita Das and husband Subodh Maskara end seven-year-old marriage!
New Delhi: Bollywood was hit by several break-ups news in 2016 and with just a day into New Year, here comes yet another shocking tale of separation. Talented actress-cum-director Nandita Das and husband Subodh Maskara have decided to split.
According to DNA, the two have decided to end their 7-year-long marriage. They have a son Vihaan, who is six years old. The report quotes Nandita as confirming the news, “Yes, it is true. Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully, it is very amicable. Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There’s nothing to hide and there’s nothing more to be said.”
“Separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being”, she added.
The actress is known for starring in meaningful cinema such as 'Fire', 'Earth', 'Bawandar', and 'Kannathil Muthamittal'. Her directorial debut 'Firaaq' won her much critical and international acclaim.
