Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Anushka Sharma becomes female face of campaign?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Swachh Bharat Mission' has now reportedly roped in Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma as its female face. It is believed that the 28-year-old actress has taken the responsibility of spreading awareness about the same among women.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a source has informed that the government has selected Anushka keeping in mind her inspirational on-screen performances. Also, she is now expected to convey the message in rural areas where men resist the idea of building toilets.

Cleanliness, healthy living, sanitation and eradication of open defecation are said to be some of the major goals of this nation-wide campaign. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is already doing his best to make India a cleaner place by joining forces with PM's mission.

PM Modi had launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Campaign on October 2, 2014, and set a 5-year deadline to usher in complete cleanliness in the country.