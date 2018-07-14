हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nargis Dutt

Nargis Dutt's last audio message for Sanjay Dutt is going viral-Watch

Veteran actress Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor has revealed a lot about his personal life. From the number of women he has bedded to his battle with drug addiction, the world now knows all the highs and ups of his life. Recently, a video of Sanjay Dutt talking about his mother's death and her last message for Sanju went viral on social media.

“When my mother died I did not cry, I had did not have any emotions,” Sanjay says in the video.  “I heard my mother’s voice when she was at a NY hospital telling me things, how much she loved me, how much she cared for me and I cried for four-five hours," he added.

In the video, Nargis can be heard saying, "More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work.”

Veteran actress Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981. She was 51. After her death, Sanjay found solace in drugs. That time in his life has been showcased in the recent biopic, Sanju.

Sanju has earned over Rs 500 cr worldwide and minted over Rs 295 crore at the domestic market as of now. 

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

