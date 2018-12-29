Natalie Portman mourns demise of Israeli author Amos Oz

Los Angeles: Actress Natalie Portman has mourned the passing of Israeli author Amos Oz, saying she is heartbroken.

Oz died of cancer at the age of 79 on Friday.

Portman took to Instagram to express her feelings about the demise of the literary giant, whose 2002 autobiographical novel "A Tale of Love and Darkness" the actress turned into her directorial debut, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"My heart is broken," said the 37-year-old actress in a post she shared on Instagram showing her and the author clutching each other's arms and shoulders.

"Today we lost a soul, a mind, a heart, Amos Oz, who brought so much beauty, so much love, and a vision of peace to our lives. Please hold him in your hearts and read his gorgeous books. My most loving embrace to his family, who he loved extremely," she added.

Oz is survived by his wife Nili, and three children -- Fania, Galia and Daniel.

Portman adapted "A Tale of Love and Darkness" into a film in 2002, starring herself as Oz's mother. The story focuses on the author's relationship with his mother Fania and the founding of the Israeli state. She wrote the screenplay for the film and also directed and produced it.