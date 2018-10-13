Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on sister's breast cancer ordeal, shares pic with heartwarming post

New Delhi: One of the finest finds of Indian cinema, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has amassed a huge fan following over a past few years—all thanks because of his impeccable performances. He has an impressive filmography to his credit and his character portrayals on-screen makes his the topmost performers we have in our industry today.

Nawaz, who takes to social media once in a while, shared a heartwarming post about his sister's battle with breast cancer which began as early as when she was just 18. Nawaz wrote: “My sister was diagnosed of advanced stage breast cancer at the age of 18. but it was her will power & courage that made her stand against all the odds she turns 25 Today & still fighting. I am thankful to Dr.Anand Koppikar & Laleh Bushari for motivating her & I am really grateful to Resul Pookutty Sir for introducing me to them.

He thanked the Oscar award-winning sound designer, sound editor and mixer Resul Pookutty for introducing him to the doctors who helped his sister fight the deadly 'c' word with confidence.

Incidentally, October happens to be the Breast Cancer Awareness month, also referred to as the National Breast Cancer Awareness month in America. During this month, events and programs are conducted to create awareness about the disease. Also, funds are raised to put it all into Breast Cancer awareness research, study, causes, prevention, cure, diagnosis among other things.

The Breast Cancer Awareness campaign also backs the survivors and all those who have been affected by it.

Also, it teaches and strives to educate people about the need to get regular check-ups and early screenings which can help ward off the evil.

Here's wishing Nawaz's sister a speedy recovery!