Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares photo with a mystery girl, fans wonder who is she

The actor shared a photo with a mystery woman from a foreign land writing, "Ye Ladki Mere Rome Rome Mein Hain". 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares photo with a mystery girl, fans wonder who is she
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in web-series 'Sacred Games'. He has also generated a lot of curiosity with his resemblance to the iconic political leader Bal Thackeray with his upcoming film 'Thackeray'. 

From being a small-time actor to now delivering one of the power-packed performances on the big screen, Nawazuddin has surely come a long way. 

On Wednesday, the actor, who is otherwise not so active on social media, on Wednesday left everyone surprised after his post. The 'Manjhi' actor took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with a mystery woman in a foreign land.  He captioned the picture as, "Ye Ladki mere ' रोम रोम में ' hai." 

 

Ye Ladki mere ' ___ ___ ___ ' hai

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

While his post hints the star holidaying in Rome, everyone is clueless about who the girl in the photo is. 

It is to be noted that there have been several speculations about Nawazuddin and his wife and that there was nothing right between them. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side on the issue so far. 

Nawazuddin, who was a student of the National School of Drama, got his first big break with Anurag Kashyap's 2007 released 'Black Friday'. He proved his acting again in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He cemented his position in the industry with back-to-back sterling performances in his films, most of which were off-beats. 

Reports are also there that Nawazuddin has been cast in the role of a cricket coach in the film titled '1983', based on India's victory in the World Cup.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mystery girl, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sacred Games, Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife

