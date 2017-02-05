Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about Tiger Shroff's dancing skills
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, will soon be seen pairing up with Tiger Shroff for upcoming movie 'Munna Michael'. Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star shared his shooting experience with fans and called Tiger's dancing skills 'pure magic'.
"It was intimidating to dance with him. He is like magic. He is pure madness when it comes to dancing. But that's a good thing, every one should have some talent which you're best at," Nawazuddin told PTI.
He further said, "You can be a good actor, you can be a great dancer or a singer. When he (Tiger) dances 'mujhe toh bukhaar chadh jaata hai' (I get fever). He is that good with his craft and works hard too."
Now, it would be really interesting to see how Nawazuddin shakes a leg with the 'Baaghi' hunk.
Backed by Eros International and NextGen Films, 'Munna Michael', which also stars newcomer Nidhhi Agerwal, will release on July 7, 2017.
The movie is a romantic musical in which Tiger plays a man who idolises the pop icon Michael Jackson.
