Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to buy plot in Kasara for farming

Nawazuddin enjoys going to his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and indulging in farming.

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will buy a plot in Kasara for farming, says his brother Shamas Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin, who enjoys going to his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and indulging in farming, also intends to educate farmers about the new techniques available in the field. 

"We have been scouting for plots in Kasara. Due to Nawaz bhai's tight schedule, it has become increasingly difficult for him to travel to Budhana to farm. The plots shortlisted in Kasara are close to the river," Shamas said in a statement. 

"We have been farmers all our lives and it helps us de-stress. We had implemented new irrigation techniques in Budhana which helped the farmers there. We hope to educate the local farmers here on the advancements in agricultural technology and techniques," he added. 

They plan to start farming by next month.

 

