हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta gets a personalised note and bouquet of flowers from Amitabh Bachchan for 'Badhaai Ho' success—See inside

The note has been signed with both Bachchan senior and wife Jaya Bachchan's name on the letterhead.

Neena Gupta gets a personalised note and bouquet of flowers from Amitabh Bachchan for &#039;Badhaai Ho&#039; success—See inside

New Delhi: The slice-of-life drama 'Badhaai Ho' received a thunderous response from the viewers and critics alike and proved that good content always wins the race. The film is still holding its ground at the Box Office and is already nearing Rs 120 crore. A movie by Amit Ravindernath Sharma has impressed not just the fans but also industry bigwigs such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

So much so that Big B decided to send a bouquet of flowers and a personalised handwritten note to actress Neena Gupta to plays an important role in the movie. The veteran actress expressed her gratitude over receiving so much love and appreciation for her part.

She shared the pictures on Instagram. Check it out here:

The note has been signed with both Bachchan senior and wife Jaya Bachchan's name on the letterhead.

The legendary is known for extending his handwritten note to all those whose performance he likes and wants to congratulate.

'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.  

Tags:
Neena GuptaAmitabh Bachchanbadhaai hoBig BJaya Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close