Neetu Kapoor shares a pic of her 'heartbeats' and it has Alia Bhatt-See inside

New Delhi: The newest lovebirds in tinsel town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the talk of the town because of their budding romance. The two rang in New Year with Ranbir's family in New York and returned to Mumbai together.

The rumored couple seems to be pretty close to each other's family and they might take their relationship to the next level if all goes as planned

Neetu Kapoor, who is extremely fond of the girl in Ranbir's life, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her granddaughter Samaira, her daughter Ridhima Kapoor, her son and son-in-law and Alia Bhatt!

Neetu and Alia's banter on Instagram banter says a lot about the relationship the two share!

Last year, the Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahmastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.