Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her: Rishi Kapoor on Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy shooting for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Fans lovingly call them 'Raila' and with each passing day, rumour mills are at work to find out what's cooking between the two. Even though the two have never accepted their relationship rumours, they haven't denied them either. Ranbir had almost confirmed the relationship by calling it 'too new to talk about' in an interview with GQ India magazine. On the other hand, Alia, in an interview with NDTV had revealed that she isn't single.

Along with relationship rumours, buzz is strong that the two might also plan to tie the knot!

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor was asked if he approved of the Jodi or not. To this, Mirror quotes Rishi as saying, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.