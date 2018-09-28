हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor birthday

Neetu Singh posts a group picture on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday and it has Alia Bhatt-See pic

Check out the picture!

Neetu Singh posts a group picture on Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s birthday and it has Alia Bhatt-See pic
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor turned 36 on September 28, 2018. On his birthday, Neetu Singh took to wish her son Ranbir along with a picture that says a lot about his relationship with actress Alia Bhatt.

Sharing a group photo on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "Happy to my Friend Philosopher an Guide  loads of love and duas #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The picture features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Neetu Singh. So was this Neetu's way of confirming Ranbir and Alia's relationship by sharing the picture on his birthday?

Ranbir has dated several Bollywood actresses in the past but his parents have never shared pictures with his girlfriends. Neetu and Alia's PDA on social proves that the Kapoor lady surely approves of Alia and would love to see her as the daughter

Alia Bhatt's Instagram handle is brimming with pictures of Ranbir. For someone who was so tight-lipped about all her relationships, this change is refreshing.

Earlier, the Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple. 

