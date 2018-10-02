हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Singh posts an emotional note for mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishan Raj Kapoor breathed her last on October 1, 2018, in Mumbai. Her daughter-in-law Neetu Singh couldn't be a part of her funeral as she is in America for Rishi Kapoor's treatment. A grieving Neetu took to her Instagram handle to post a heartfelt note for her 'best friend' and mother-in-law Krishna.

New Delhi: Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishan Raj Kapoor breathed her last on October 1, 2018, in Mumbai. Her daughter-in-law Neetu Singh couldn't be a part of her funeral as she is in America for Rishi Kapoor's treatment. A grieving Neetu took to her Instagram handle to post a heartfelt note for her 'best friend' and mother-in-law Krishna.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "She was such a huge influence in my life admired her elegance Wit Generosity Warmth !!! She will always stay in my heart#noonelikeher #besthumanbieng #lovedher#bestfriend."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two seemed to have had a great bond and often used to travel together for holiday trips.

In July, the actress celebrated her birthday in Paris with her family members which included Krishna, Rishi and her children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara.

Krishna, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, died on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

 

