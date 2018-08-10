हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's pool pic from Maldives is a perfect weekend tease

The couple announced their wedding through social media and the fans couldn't be happier. 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi&#039;s pool pic from Maldives is a perfect weekend tease

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are currently enjoying their vacay in the beautiful islands of Maldives. The couple is holidaying and cherishing their 'me time'. Neha, who is an avid social media user shared a cool picture of the couple from the green waters of Maldives.

They indeed look 'sun kissed' and after you check out the click we bet you wanna plan your own weekend trip. Here's the picture she posted on Twitter:

The couple announced their wedding through social media and the fans couldn't be happier. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurudwara on May 10, 2018.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. He was also seen in sports biopic 'Soorma' which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The film was based on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Angad and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The Bollywood stunner was recently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV and the contestant from her team Kashish Thakur won the title.

 

Tags:
Neha DhupiaAngad Bedineha dhupia picsMaldives tripBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close