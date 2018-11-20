हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi name baby girl Mehr, share her first pic

It's simply breathtaking!

New Delhi: The gorgeous couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents to a baby girl on November 18, 2018. The couple has named their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and the proud mommy announced it on her social media handle.

Neha shared the first picture as well. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ...

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

The glowing new momma rocked her pregnancy like a pro and continued working without a taking any break. She shot for her show 'No Filter Neha' season 2 where several celebrities made some candid confessions.

In fact, in the last podcast, hubby Angad was the guest and talked about all things personal, fun and what came out from the conversation was exactly what the fans wanted to hear. Angad revealed on the show how he went to meet Neha's parents and break the news of her pregnancy before marriage.

The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018. They broke their wedding news on social media and shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony, melting a million hearts.

Waiting to see the full picture of baby Mehr soon!

