Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi to confirm her pregnancy?

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their wedding news through social media and the fans couldn't be happier. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018.

The latest buzz right now is that Neha is preggers and the couple will soon announce it officially. According to DNA, the actress is expecting their first child. The report quotes sources as saying that the duo will officially announce the pregnancy news at the right time and when they are ready.

Incidentally, during 'Soorma' promotions, when Angad was quizzed over Neha's pregnancy, he had denied it.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. He was also seen in sports biopic 'Soorma' which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The film was based on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Angad and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The Bollywood stunner is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.