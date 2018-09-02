Neha Dhupia flaunts baby bump in latest photoshoot—View pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha and Angad had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia is making a lot of headlines these days! The actress announced her pregnancy a couple of days ago and took the internet by surprise. Just like her wedding to actor Angad Bedi, the actress's pregnancy was also kept a secret until the very end. Neha walked the Lakme Fashion Show ramp with her husband and flaunted her baby bump for the first time. The couple looked like a dream together when they walked the ramp for designer Payal Singh.

Looks like the mom-to-be is in the happiest phase of her life!

Neha took to Instagram and shared some pictures from a shoot, flaunting her baby bump yet again.

Check it out here:

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

A couple of days back, Neha was clicked wearing a white dress in the city. The actress smiled and waved at the paparazzi and looked cheerful!

Neha and Angad had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018. The couple shared the news of their wedding on Twitter, sharing endearing pictures from the day.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Here's wishing all the very best to Neha and Angad for their new phase in life!

