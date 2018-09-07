हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump in these latest pics from Maldives

Angad confirmed Neha's pregnancy on social media with beautiful pictures of the duo.

New Delhi: The gorgeous beauty Neha Dhupia is preggers and in her recent pictures, the 'Roadies' judge can be seen flaunting her baby bump in style. The photos are probably taken at her recent Maldives vacay.

Neha is wearing a black and red flowy maxi dress and looks up at the sun. She surely has the sunshine glow on her face and cuts a beautiful picture. Check it out here:



A few days back, the couple officially announced the pregnancy. Angad confirmed Neha's pregnancy on social media with beautiful pictures of the duo.

The rumours about Neha's pregnancy had been around for quite some time now but the duo kept brushing it aside. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. He was also seen in sports biopic 'Soorma' which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The film was based on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

 

 

Neha DhupiaAngad BediNeha Dhupia baby bumpneha dhupia pregnantBollywoodMaldives

