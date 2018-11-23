हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Dhupia gets discharged from hospital, takes newborn daughter Mehr home — See photos

The new parents were clicked by the shutterbugs coming out of Women's Hospital with the newborn child. 

Neha Dhupia gets discharged from hospital, takes newborn daughter Mehr home — See photos
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia, who recently gave birth to her a healthy baby girl, was on Friday discharged from the Mumbai, where she had been admitted all these while. The former beauty queen was seen beaming with glow and looked delighted as she took her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi home. 

The new parents Neha and Angad Bedi were clicked by the shutterbugs coming out of Women's Hospital in Mumbai with the newborn child. 

The couple posed for a happy family picture together with their tiny tot in their arms. The former beauty queen was dressed in a blue dress with a floral print long coat and sneakers while Angad was seen in a tee and black denim. 

Take a look at the photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, mommy Neha took to her official Instagram account to introduce the little one to the world. She posted an adorable picture of her daughter's shoes, which read 'Hello World' and captioned the photo, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world." 

The much-in-love couple had revealed the news of their pregnancy in August. Angad and Neha got hitched in a quiet gurudwara ceremony in Delhi earlier this year.

