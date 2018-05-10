Neha Dhupia marries Angad Bedi, shares adorable pic on Twitter

New Delhi: After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded wedding, the latest one to join the marriage bandwagon happens to be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The actress announced her wedding on Twitter and shared adorable pictures addressing Angad as 'best friend'.

She wrote: “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi.”

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

The dashing hubby tweeted back with an equally cutesy picture and caption.

Neha and Angad's wedding news has come as a pleasant surprise to the fans. A few days back buzz about them being a couple was doing the rounds but the duo never really talked about it in public. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place in a Gurudwara. The duo kept it a hush-hush affair and they succeeded in keeping it totally under the wraps.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wished the couple. He wrote: " My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!"

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Angad and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The Bollywood stunner is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.