Neha Dhupia shares an endearing video of daughter Mehr as she turns a month old—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia gave us all a sweet surprise when she tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in May this year. The actress got hitched in a hush-hush wedding ceremony and shared the news of her wedding via Twitter. In the first pics shared by them, Neha and Angad looked straight out of a fairytale and soon, congrats started pouring in. The actress gave us yet another surprise when her husband, Angad, announced her pregnancy via Instagram.

Neha and Angad became proud parents to a baby girl last month. The name of the little angel is 'Mehr' and her parents often share pics with her.

As Mehr turns a month old today, an ecstatic Neha took to Instagram and shared a video that is too cute for words!

Check it out here:

The caption is, “Our baby girl ... been spreading joy and kickin around for a month ... #happyonemonth our little Mehr ...@angadbedi”

Unlike most of the B-Town actresses, Neha rocked her pregnancy like a pro and continued working without a taking any break. She shot for her show 'No Filter Neha' season 2 where several celebrities made some candid confessions.

In fact, in the last podcast, hubby Angad was the guest and talked about all things personal, fun and what came out from the conversation was exactly what the fans wanted to hear. Angad revealed on the show how he went to meet Neha's parents and break the news of her pregnancy before marriage.