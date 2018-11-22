हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shares heartwarming update on her newborn baby girl — See post

The glowing momma took to Twitter to leave an emotional note, thanking all her friends from the industry and fans for pouring love on their 'little girl'.

Neha Dhupia shares heartwarming update on her newborn baby girl — See post
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia, who recently welcomed her first child — a baby girl — with actor-husband Angad Bedi, on Thursday took to Twitter to leave an emotional note, thanking all her friends from the industry and fans for pouring love on their 'little girl'.

The former beauty queen posted, "Our hearts are filled with joy as we Thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl... I just whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back... She sends you all lots of love."

Neha and Angad welcomed their first child on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Mumbai's Womens Hospital. Later, the two said that they have named their child Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby`s feet wearing booties. The booties read: "Hello world". She captioned the photograph, writing, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ... __

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. Buzz was there that it was due to Neha's pregnancy the couple planned for sudden marriage. After denying it for initial three months, Angad later confirmed the pregnancy rumours by posting a monochrome photo of Neha, showing off her baby bump. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus __ #satnamwaheguru_

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

Unlike most of the B-Town actresses, Neha rocked her pregnancy like a pro and continued working without a taking any break. She shot for her show 'No Filter Neha' season 2 where several celebrities made some candid confessions.

In fact, in the last podcast, hubby Angad was the guest and talked about all things personal, fun and what came out from the conversation was exactly what the fans wanted to hear. Angad revealed on the show how he went to meet Neha's parents and break the news of her pregnancy before marriage.

The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi _

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

They broke their wedding news on social media and shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony, melting a million hearts.

 

Tags:
Neha DhupiaAngad BediNeha Angadmehr dhupia bedi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close