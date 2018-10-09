Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan on Tanushree Dutta row: Why she has woken up 10 yrs later is not a point

New Delhi: Support for Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss', is growing day by day. And the latest to extend their support to the actress on the issue are Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan. Both Neha and Soha voiced their opinion on the matter saying, "It's time when people need to hear women out more seriously."

Neha Dhupia expressed how reading about these incidents makes her angry. She said, "As a woman, not just as an actor when I started hearing and reading about it, it made me angry. It made me furious. The fact that women are coming out and speaking about it."

The actress was speaking at the launch of season 3 of #NoFilterNeha on Monday. Her longtime friends Soha Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry were also present at the event.

"Firstly it, shouldn’t happen, secondly it is very very brave that they are coming out and speaking about it. I read articles and people are still questioning it. There is no need to question it. We have to believe them. They put themselves out there to such an extent and then people are still saying ‘What if…? or What not…?’. No, not at all. It is a big movement and it started. It is great and now the real clean-up will happen. It is going to happen. It is happening as we speak. It is important that something like this is happening in India as well. So, I would love to go out there and support any woman who needs my help. Talking about it now also makes me angry, so, I am going to stop," she added.

Seconding Neha's opinion, Soha appreciated the fact that women are finally speaking up on their "MeToo" moment. "It is very difficult being a woman sometime in a country like India. They go through a lot of abuse ona daily basis," she said.

"Women need to be encouraged when they do that. So it's a wonderful thing that it's being spoken about. I completely stand in support any woman who want t share their story," Soha added.