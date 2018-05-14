Neha Dhupia flaunts her chooda with a designer gown and she looks uber classy—Pics inside

New Delhi: Trust Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Neha Dhupia to do things differently. First, the gorgeous beauty announced her wedding news on social media in a surprise move and managed to keep it under wraps until then. Neha got married to Angad Bedi in the capital and the duo had a traditional Sikh wedding.

The couple shared their pictures from the Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Gurudwara and they looked dreamy. Soon afterwards, the duo was spotted at the airport and it was rumoured that they are off to honeymoon.

Now, the actress shared her new look from Houston where she had gone for professional work. She clarified in the caption that it was not a honeymoon picture. Take a look at what she wrote: “Never not working... dressed in @shantanunikhil By @tanghavri N @namdeepak ... Thank you @prathamusa for having me at your #Houston sector ... glad we raised a great amount for a good cause ... #education first ... everything else can wait! #notonhoneymoon.”

Never not working ... in #Houston wearing @shantanunikhil styled by @tanya1ghavri .. thank you @prathamusa for having us here for such a great cause ... education first ! Everything else can wait ... #notonhoneymoon pic.twitter.com/13aLi2dPem — Neha Manpinder Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 14, 2018

Well, Neha rocks her chooda with Shantanu and Nikhil gold flowy evening gown. The leather belt makes it look edgy. All the brides can actually look up to her when it comes to easy styling.

She shows, how its done in the right way!

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Angad and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The Bollywood stunner is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.