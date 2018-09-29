Neha Dhupia's birthday wish for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is too cute to miss—Pics

New Delhi: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns one today. The little munchkin is internet's favourite and her pictures go viral in no time. Inaaya has a sharp resemblance to her cousin Taimur Ali Khan and the two star kids are often clicked by the paparazzi. On Inaaya's first birthday today, actress Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to post a few pics which are too cute to miss!

Along with the awwdorable pics, Neha wrote, “Happy first birthday our little princess Inaaya ... may you be blessed with all the love and happiness in the world”

In the pics, Neha's husband Angad Bedi and Inaaya's parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are also present.

Neha will soon welcome her very own bundle of joy along with husband Angad. There were rumours that were suggesting that Neha is pregnant but the actress chose to keep her pregnancy a secret until the very last minute. Neha's pregnancy was announced via social media and the gorgeous mom-to-be is often seen flaunting her baby bump.

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in May this year. Their wedding came as a sweet surprise to us all and the couple shared endearing pictures from their special day on Twitter.