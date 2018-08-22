हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar has a new Rakhi brother-See Inside

While shooting for the Raksha Bandhan special episode of "Indian Idol 10", Neha returned to her seat with an 'aarti thali' and a Rakhi on it.   

Neha Kakkar has a new Rakhi brother-See Inside
Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has found a new Rakhi brother -- singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.

While shooting for the Raksha Bandhan special episode of "Indian Idol 10", Neha returned to her seat with an 'aarti thali' and a Rakhi on it. 

Seeing her walking with the thali, Vishal willingly let her tie a rakhi on his wrist. Neha was overwhelmed and after tying the rakhi, they hugged and shared sweets, read a statement.

"It was extremely sweet of Vishal to step up and a get a Rakhi tied by me when our host Maniesh Paul jokingly refused to get a Rakhi tied by me. There is a special bond that I have with Vishal and now even more so after this," Neha said.

She already has a brother Tony Kakkar.

Tags:
Neha KakkarVishal DadlaniIndian Idol 10Neha Kakkar songsVishal dadlani songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close