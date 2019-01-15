Neha Kakkar's hilarious TikTok on her own song 'Aankh Maarey' from 'Simmba' is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is own for delivering foot-tapping blockbuster numbers. She has crooned for some of the superhit tracks such as Manali Trance, Dhating Naach, 'Kar Gayi Chull', Dilbar and the more recent 'Aankh Maarey' from 'Simmba'.

The cute-looking singer, who has a rich filmography to her credit tried recording a TikTok video on one of her own famous songs. Neha took to Instagram and shared the hilarious video which she has shot with one of her younger relatives named Raghav Kakkar.

She captioned it as: “When i make a #TikTok Video on My Own Song!! Love you @raghavkakkarofficial. Look @tanishkbagchi @azeemdayani how funny this edit is #NehaKakkar #KakkarsOnTikTok #TiktokIndia #AankhMarey #AankhMaare #FunnyTikTok”

Neha has a huge fanbase on social media and she keeps sharing her funny videos. Her song 'Aankh Maarey' has become extremely popular and has topped all the chartbuster lists this year. It has garnered around 2,377,606 views so far and several hundreds of comments have flooded her post.

The song is from 'Simmba' which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

Neha was recently seen as one of the judges on singing reality show 'Indian Idol 10'.