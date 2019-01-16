हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse poses in a hot pink monokini, shares throwback pics

Apart from her television stint, Pendse has acted in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nehha Pendse took the internet by storm when she appeared in a controversial reality show. Nehha was one of the most-loved contestants of the show and was loved by people outside

Nehha's fashion choices too gained attention and her fans loved watching her all dressed up during the weekend special episodes.

The show is over but Nehha's fan-following seems to be growing. The actress has over a million followers on Instagram and often shares pics and videos to keep her fanbase updated.

Her latest post has her posing by the pool and is a throwback to the 'thick yet happy' version of her.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on

The caption says, “TBT thick yet happy me .. so, am almost 12 kgs lighter than what I was in this pic.. but surprisingly I got more compliments for my curvy size then.. I love myself irrespective of any size .. probably happier now, coz I managed to sort, understand and solve my medical issues and knock those extra kilos off me .. you is beautiful in any size just make sure you is healthy and taken care of !! #transformation #dedication #fit #healthy #love #happy”

Apart from her television stint, Pendse has acted in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She has been a part of Bollywood films such as Devdas, Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin etc.  

She first garnered attention for her role in the television show “May I Come In Madam?''.

