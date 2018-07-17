हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Jha become neighbours

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been gifted a new office in Andheri by his father Nitin Mukesh for his entry into film production, and filmmaker Prakash Jha is his neighbour.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Jha become neighbours
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been gifted a new office in Andheri by his father Nitin Mukesh for his entry into film production, and filmmaker Prakash Jha is his neighbour.

"Our neighbour is Prakash Jha. In fact, dad was going to buy one unit but he (Jha) was gracious enough to guide him to buy two units so that it`s spacious enough. It`s the best area to have an office as it`s in the heart of the industry," Neil said in a statement.

The actor will be designing the interiors of the new office space himself.

NNM Films will commence shooting for their multi-starrer maiden project to be directed by Naman Mukesh by September. 

Tags:
Neil Nitin MukeshNeil Nitin Mukesh filmsNeil Nitin Mukesh productionPrakash JhaPrakash Jha films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close