Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay name their daughter Nurvi

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini were blessed with a baby girl on September 20, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini were blessed with a baby girl on September 20, 2018.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Neil wrote, "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God."

"We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," Neil had earlier said in a statement.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like "Johnny Gaddaar", "New York", "David" and "7 Khoon Maaf".

(With IANS inputs)

Neil Nitin MukeshRukmini SahayNurviJohnny Gaddar

