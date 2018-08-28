Netflix gives an 'apt' response to people trolling Radhika Apte for her omnipresence in every series

New Delhi: Netflix India became a butt of jokes of late for featuring Radhika Apte in every other web series. With three releases this year Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul, the one thing that is common in all is Radhika. The internet was flooded with memes on the actress. However, Netflix had the best response for people who trolled the actress for starring in every series.

"Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it, " Netflix Twitter handle read.

The actress even collaborated with Netflix once again but this time to release a spoof video Omnipresent taking a dig at herself.

Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai. pic.twitter.com/H5vAI81qMG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

"As an artist, I really like to push the envelope. You want to do work that really challenges you. So, when Netflix came to me with another offer, I was a bit reluctant," Apte said

She also said that Netflix and Vikramaditya Motwane made her an offer she could not refuse.

"Vid calls me one day and says that Radhika what if you play every character in this film. That got my attention. Because that is a challenge I cannot turn down," she adds. From playing a repressed villager to a virtuous social activist to a corporate oppressor, Apte is literally playing every character in her 'next venture'.

Netflix did not stop there, they also unveiled a poster of the Netflix Original Film Omnipresent that stars Radhika Apte. The Parched actress has written, directed and composed music for the movie. And no brownie points for guessing who made the poster!