Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who now plays the lead role in most of his films, says that he never wanted to play the typical hero as a person with no bad qualities doesn't exist.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 10:47
Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Picture Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who now plays the lead role in most of his films, says that he never wanted to play the typical hero as a person with no bad qualities doesn't exist.

"I don't believe in characters that are either completely negative or positive like a hero doesn't have any bad qualities. A person like him doesn't exist only," Nawazuddin,, who doesn't act for awards, told reporters here on Friday.

"So, I never had any interest in a hero's role or out and out negative role. I prefer grey characters," he added.

He also pointed out that the difference between his forthcoming film "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" and other films is that the "kind of hero you have been seeing, is not there in this film".

In fact, he proudly said he plays "UP's James Bond" in this film.

"Pierce Brosnan who used to play James Bond...he was my madness at one point of time because he had the attitude and swag. Wherever I get the opportunity, I 'stick' that attitude in my films. In this film also, I'm UP's James Bond," he said.

Asked about the kind of roles he wants to do, the "Peepli Live" actor said: "There are lots of characters that are left to do. Dilip Kumar's role in 'Mughal-E-Azam'...I would like to do that at least once with that kind of an attitude...the royal one."

What about a biopic apart from "Manto"?

"I have many unsung heroes (in mind) on whom I would like to do a film on. But there are just two biopics that are my favourites - 'Bandit Queen' and 'Gandhi'," he said.

As of now, he is confident that "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" will not be a flop.

"We have confidence in our film because it was made within a controlled budget and within that budget a film never flops. Thank God. I will not tell you the budget. But within that budget, a film never flops," he reiterated.

Quite possible, also because the Kushan Nandy directorial was surrounded by controversies. Starting with the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) demand for 48 cuts in the film, which has intimate scenes, to get 'A' certification.

It was later cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight "minor and voluntary cuts"

Asked about the censor board row, he said: "It's their job. They have their own rules, but our job is to fight. So we fought and the Tribunal gave minor cuts."

"Films should be made in their (filmmaker's) own way. Whatever topic comes to your mind, the kind of films you want to make. There shouldn't be any attack on creativity," he added.

But what about getting support from Bollywood?

"When we did a press conference, there were about 20 filmmakers. What bigger support do you need?" he asked.

The film will release with its "original flavour" on August 25.
 

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz movieBabumoshai BandookbaazUP James bondNawazzudin SiddiquiBabumoshai Bandookbaaz release date

