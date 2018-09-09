Never want to reach a comfortable space as a director: Kabir Khan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In his over a decade-long career Kabir Khan has tried his hands in various genres, ranging from spy-action thrillers to human dramas, and the director says he makes sure to be experimental with his choices as he does not want to be in a "comfortable space". 

Mumbai: In his over a decade-long career Kabir Khan has tried his hands in various genres, ranging from spy-action thrillers to human dramas, and the director says he makes sure to be experimental with his choices as he does not want to be in a "comfortable space". 

The filmmaker says he does not want to play safe as a story-teller. 

"For me the point is not to earn money and be safe. To remain safe and make safe films and be successful that can be a boring way of living life. I believe in taking risks some films work, some don't. 

"If I think this is what I am good at, then the journey is over for me. I hope till the end of my career I will be trying to discover myself and see what excites me and what are the different things I can do. I never want to reach a comfortable space," Kabir told PTI in an interview.

After delivering back-to-back blockbusters "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", Kabir's last two films "Phantom" and "Tubelight" did not do well but that does not stop him from taking risks.

"When you are successful you should try different stuff and something that is worthwhile. I feel fortunate that my films are liked by audience."

In his career Kabir has collaborated with popular actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham. He believes the advantage of working with stars is that they can give a film wider reach.

"When you work with stars the story tends to go wider. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' would have done well with a small actor but with Salman Khan on board it will just reach out to more people.. Get bigger release." 

The director's next film "83", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is based on India's first World Cup win in cricket.

"Two years ago I did not imagine I would make a sports film. We all evolve as individuals. I will be pulled towards different ideas and stories at any given point of a time," he says.  

Kabir says he got attracted to the story of the 1983 historic win as he felt it was a classic underdog story.

"It is more of a human story. We start shooting early next year. All the actors will get trained as they will be representing iconic players. 

"Apart from Ranveer we have not made any announcements regarding the casting. But we are in talks. There will be actors according to the requirement of the story like, Caribbean and English artistes."

There have also been rumours of Kabir teaming up with Akshay Kumar for a film. Neither confirming nor denying about the meeting, Kabir says, it is natural for directors to talk to lot of actors but right now he is only focusing on "83".

The director was talking on the sidelines of a launch of S Hussain Zaidi's book "Eleventh Hour". 

