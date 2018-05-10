Never went to gym in younger days: Dharmendra

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is fondly called the "action king" and "He-Man" in Bollywood, says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.

On the secret behind his fitness level, the octogenarian said: "In my younger days, I never went to the gym. My field was my gym. I would plough the field and draw water from the well. That type of workout was the best workout and that definitely keeps a person fit."

The Sholay star will be seen in an upcoming episode of 'Entertainment ki Raat@9'.