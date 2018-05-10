हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharmendra

Never went to gym in younger days: Dharmendra

Dharmendra says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.  

Never went to gym in younger days: Dharmendra
Pic courtesy: @aapkadharam

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is fondly called the "action king" and "He-Man" in Bollywood, says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.

On the secret behind his fitness level, the octogenarian said: "In my younger days, I never went to the gym. My field was my gym. I would plough the field and draw water from the well. That type of workout was the best workout and that definitely keeps a person fit."

The Sholay star will be seen in an upcoming episode of 'Entertainment ki Raat@9'.

Tags:
DharmendraDharmendra filmsHe-ManHe-Man of BollywoodGym
Next
Story

Women empowerment will happen when men change mindset: Arjun Kapoor

Must Watch